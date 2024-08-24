Ammunition warehouse burns and detonates in Voronezh region of Russian Federation. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Voronezh region reported a drone attack that resulted in the detonation of explosive devices.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the governor of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, Alexander Gusev.

He said that over the territory of the Voronezh region, air defense forces and electronic warfare assets detected and destroyed an aircraft-type UAV.

"As a result of the fall of the drone debris, the grass caught fire in one of the municipalities, and the fire has already been extinguished. According to preliminary information, one person sustained shrapnel wounds. There is no major damage on the ground," Gusev said.

He later reported the destruction and suppression of several more UAVs by air defense forces and electronic warfare. According to him, the falling fragments started a fire that caused the detonation of explosive objects.

In turn, telegram channels report a fire at an ammunition depot.

"An ammunition depot is on fire and detonating after a UAV attack in Ostrohozk, Voronezh region," Astra said in a statement.

As noted, Ostrohozk is home to a training center for junior specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defence's armored personnel carrier service.