Drones again attack oil depot in Rostov region of Russia, which has been on fire for six days - Russian media. VIDEO

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov Region, Russia, which has been on fire for several days.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media reported this.

According to BAZA, the drone attempted to attack the territory of the oil depot at around 5am.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the drone crash.

The fire at the tank farm started in the morning of 18 August. So far, the fire has not been contained. There is also a threat of the fire spreading to the kerosene tanks.

At the same time, there is no official information about a new attack attempt, Russian Media adds.

As a reminder, on 18 August, the "Kavkaz" oil depot in Rostov Region was attacked by Ukrainian Defence Forces drones.

Later, it became known that more than 10 tanks were on fire at the oil depot.