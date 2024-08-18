Defense forces attacked "Kavkaz" plant in Rostov region of Russian Federation - General Staff. VIDEO

On the night of 18 August, the Defence Forces attacked the Kavkaz plant in the Rostov region, which stored oil and oil products that were also supplied to the Russian occupation army.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At least two fires were recorded on the territory of the facility. More detailed information on the consequences of the damage is being clarified," the statement said.

The General Staff notes that the task was carried out by the forces and means of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russia reports shooting down 6 drones over three regions