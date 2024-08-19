ENG
News
New satellite image of fire at Kavkaz oil depot in Rostov region of Russia: more than 10 reservoirs are burning. PHOTO

A new satellite image of the fire at the Kavkaz oil depot in the Rostov region of Russia has been released.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

пожежа на російській нафтобазі

More than 10 fuel tanks are engulfed in flames.

As a reminder, a fire has been raging at an oil depot in the Rostov region of Russia for two days after a Ukrainian drone attack.

