Massive explosion at oil depot in Rostov region, where fire rages for second day after UAV strike. VIDEO
A new massive explosion has occurred at an oil depot in Rostov Region, where a fire has been raging for two days after a drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, a video from the scene was posted on social media. The video shows a huge column of fire and smoke rising above the oil storage site. The explosion was filmed by a local resident.
