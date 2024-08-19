Massive explosion at oil depot in Rostov region, where fire rages for second day after UAV strike. VIDEO

A new massive explosion has occurred at an oil depot in Rostov Region, where a fire has been raging for two days after a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, a video from the scene was posted on social media. The video shows a huge column of fire and smoke rising above the oil storage site. The explosion was filmed by a local resident.

