Oil depot caught fire in Rostov region after unmanned aerial vehicle attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Fuel caught fire at an oil depot in the Rostov region after a UAV attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

According to the governor, a Ukrainian drone attacked the Rostov region. It was shot down by air defence forces. As a result of the wreckage falling on the "territory of industrial warehouses in Proletarsk", fuel caught fire.

