Oil depot caught fire in Rostov region after unmanned aerial vehicle attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Fuel caught fire at an oil depot in the Rostov region after a UAV attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.
According to the governor, a Ukrainian drone attacked the Rostov region. It was shot down by air defence forces. As a result of the wreckage falling on the "territory of industrial warehouses in Proletarsk", fuel caught fire.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password