New explosion occurs at oil depot that has been burning for five days in Rostov region of Russia. VIDEO
A new explosion has occurred at an oil depot in the Rostov region.
According to Censor.NET, a video from the scene of the fire was posted on social media. The oil depot has been on fire for five days.
As a reminder, on 18 August, the "Kavkaz" oil depot in the Rostov region was attacked by Ukrainian Defence Forces drones.
Later it became known that more than 10 tanks were on fire at the oil depot.
