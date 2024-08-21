Priests of Russian Orthodox Church are "helping" to extinguish fire at oil depot in Rostov region, which has been burning for fourth day. PHOTO

In the Rostov region, Russian Orthodox priests hold a prayer service near an oil depot that has been on fire for four days.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

The 10,000 sq m fire has been extinguished for four days, but it has not yet been successful.

Priests of the Russian Orthodox Church from the Volgodonsk diocese performed a prayer service and read an akathist near the fire site.

As a reminder, on 18 August, the Kavkaz oil depot in Rostov Region was attacked by Ukrainian Defence Forces drones.

Later, it became known that more than 10 tanks were on fire at the oil depot.

