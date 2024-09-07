In Russia, ammunition warehouse is on fire in Voronezh region after drone attack. VIDEO

Authorities in the Voronezh region reported a fire and explosions after a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

The head of the region, Oleksandr Gusev, said that air defense forces detected and shot down the drone in the Ostroh district. As a result of the drone's crash, a fire broke out, which "spread to explosive objects" and then detonated. At the same time, Gusev did not specify the scale of the fire or the nature of the "explosive objects".

The Russians report that the fire and the detonation of ammunition have been going on for over two hours. The governor also noted that it was decided to temporarily evacuate residents of one village to a neighboring settlement.

"Evacuation will be carried out to several settlements. Residents of the village closest to the fire will be informed about its start and the procedure by operational services," the governor later wrote.

This is the second attack on the Ostroh district in the last two weeks. On 24 August, Ukrainian forces struck a devastating blow at a Russian army ammunition depot, which caused an explosion that lasted for about a day.

