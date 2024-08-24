DIU fighters blow up Russian ammunition depot in Voronezh region. VIDEO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed an attack on a large ammunition depot near Ostrohozk, Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the DIU.

"On 24 August 2024, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted a successful fire attack on an ammunition depot located near Ostrohozk, Voronezh region of Russia," the statement said.

As noted, the warehouse belonged to the 'Zapad' troop group of the Russian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian intelligence officers said that the Russians stored their artillery and tank shells, small arms ammunition and surface-to-air missiles in the warehouse. In total, there were over 5,000 tonnes of ammunition.

"The detonation continues! The festive roar reaches to the heavens," the DIU added.

On the morning of 24 August, a drone attack was reported in the Voronezh region, resulting in the detonation of explosive devices.

Ostrohozk is home to a training centre for junior specialists of the Russian Ministry of Defence's armoured personnel carrier service.