Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Russia move to leaders’ level talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that Russia move from exchanging statements and holding technical-level meetings to talks at the leaders’ level.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We see and support President Trump’s efforts to end Russia’s war, all killings, and to achieve a worthy and lasting peace. We are grateful to everyone worldwide who supports the work for peace and helps us protect lives.

We hear statements from Russia, and if this is a signal of their serious readiness to end the war honorably and establish a truly lasting peace, not just an attempt to buy more time for war and delay sanctions, then Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet at the leaders’ level at any time," the statement reads.

Watch more: False claims about Chasiv Yar are Russian disinformation. VIDEO

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine understands who makes decisions in Russia and who should end this war.

"The whole world understands this as well. Ukraine proposes moving from exchanging statements and technical-level meetings to talks at the leaders’ level. America has suggested this. Ukraine has supported it. What is needed now is Russia’s readiness," the president concluded.

Recall that on August 1, Putin stated that the goals and conditions he announced in June 2024 for ending the war remain relevant.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: I agreed on main principles of arms agreements with U.S. VIDEO