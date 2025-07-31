False claims about Chasiv Yar are Russian disinformation. VIDEO

In a video message, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Russian "false claims" about the capture of Chasiv Yar is disinformation.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's telegram channel.

"There was a report today from Commander Syrskyi. The front, especially the Pokrovsk direction, our units are holding their positions. Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, these are the areas with the most intense fighting. It is important that our warriors are destroying Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, small units that constantly try to break into the city and establish themselves there. This is Russian tactics, and our response is to eliminate the occupiers.

Today there were Russian false claims about Chasiv Yar, this is Russian disinformation. Ukrainian units are defending our positions, and every Russian attempt to advance, in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv regions, we ultimately repel. It is not easy, but it is the defense of Ukrainians’ very right to live. Every such direction is very important," Zelenskyy stressed.

