Russian forces have not occupied Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. They only carried out a "flag planting" operation behind the Defense Forces' lines.

"Today, a video appeared showing the enemy planting flags in the Shevchenko and Tsekh No. 2 neighborhoods, but the katsaps do not control the city or the areas where this was done.

Over the past two months, the enemy has only managed to slightly advance from the northeast and east toward the Shevchenko neighborhood and that’s it.

The rest of the events are just simple incursions behind the lines under cover of darkness with cloaks, followed by flag-raising in daylight. Most of those ‘flag planters’ are already dead, as it is a one-way mission," the report said.

Earlier, DeepState reported that the Russians are promised paid leave for such actions and readily agree to participate.

"Control of the city by the Defense Forces is confirmed both by officers at the operational-tactical level and by regular fighters of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who hold the most difficult part of the city," the statement added.

