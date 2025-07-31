OSGT "Khortytsia" on "capture" of Chasiv Yar: Russians are lying again. Situation has not changed

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that it had allegedly "captured" Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. This information was refuted by the Ukrainian Operational-Strategic Group of Forces "Khortytsia," which called it yet another piece of disinformation.

This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson for the OSGT "Khortytsia", in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to him, the situation in the city has not changed: "The Russians are simply lying again in order to spread it, at least in the form of refutations."

On July 31, at around 8:00 a.m., the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the "liberation" of Chasiv Yar by forces of the so-called "Southern" group in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkivka direction.

At the same time, according to estimates by the OSINT project DeepState as of July 30, the eastern and northern parts of the city remain under partial control of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Enemy is not so actively storming Chasiv Yar direction, so control over city is periodically strengthened - OTG "Luhansk"