Enemy is not so actively storming Chasiv Yar direction, so control over city is periodically strengthened - OTG "Luhansk"

It is quite difficult to make advances in Chasiv Yar, and Ukrainian defenders manage to strengthen their control over the city from time to time.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the OTG "Luhansk", on the We-Ukraine TV channel.

"We observe more movement and accumulation at the refractory plant, but the construction there is serious and we are destroying the enemy. And we can say that in some parts of Chasovyi Yar we are able to strengthen control and prevent the enemy from moving easily there. As for the establishment of new positions, we are not taking such measures at the moment, as it is very difficult," the spokesman noted.

He added that the enemy is actively using not only FPV drones but also Molniya UAVs with large amounts of explosives in this area.

