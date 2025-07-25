Day in Donetsk region: two dead and 17 wounded. Enemy attacked three districts. PHOTOS

10 settlements were under attack: the towns of Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, and the villages of Koroviy Yar, Novodmitrivka, Novoselivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Tykhonivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

In Myrnohrad, 3 civilians were injured as a result of a drone attack and mortar shelling.

In Pokrovsk, an enemy FPV drone hit a private sector on the outskirts of the north-eastern part of the city. There were no casualties.

Kramatorsk district

An apartment building was destroyed by hostile shelling in Lyman. Six private houses in Koroviy Yar and two more in Zarichne.

Russians attacked Kostiantynivka with 4 KAB-250 bombs, drones, and artillery, killing 2 people and wounding 14 others. Twenty-four private and nine apartment buildings, a hospital, two shops, a cafe, a dormitory, and two cars were damaged.

In Sloviansk, a house of culture was damaged as a result of a hit by a Geran-2 UAV.

Bakhmut district

3 houses were damaged in Siversk.

