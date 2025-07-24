Pokrovsk direction remains most difficult on frontline – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding the current situation at the front.

The head of state stated this in his evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

"I spoke with the Commander-in-Chief today, in the morning and again just now. Reports on the frontline, on our positions, our activity. Pokrovsk is under our constant attention, and I want to thank every unit defending this area, it is the most difficult direction at the moment," the president said.

He also noted that the Ukrainian negotiating team had delivered a report following their return from Turkey.

Read more: NABU and SAPO back Zelenskyy’s submitted draft law restoring their independence

"I’m very grateful to the guys for their work. There are agreements on further exchanges, I truly hope we’ll succeed in bringing more of our soldiers back from captivity. An agreement has been reached on the return of 1,200 servicemen. We remember our civilians as well, everyone who must be brought back home, to Ukraine. And I thank everyone who is helping us.

Our representatives who were in Turkey, during the meeting with the Russians, once again proposed a real ceasefire — immediate and complete. They also proposed a meeting between leaders to actually make decisions for peace," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Zelenskyy informs Merz about draft law guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption agencies