Zelenskyy informs Merz about draft law guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption agencies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that he has approved the draft law guaranteeing the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions.

He wrote this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

"It is important that the anti-corruption agencies have supported this draft law. We all agreed that there should be no interference or influence from Russia on the work of our anti-corruption infrastructure. I invited Germany to join the expert review of the draft law. Friedrich assured his readiness to assist," Zelenskyy stated.

The interlocutors also discussed the implementation of Ukraine’s agreements with the EU and efforts toward opening the first negotiation cluster. Germany’s support on this matter is absolute.

"I shared information about the frontline situation and the need for additional funding for drone production. We will work to increase their numbers, especially interceptor drones. Thank you, Friedrich. Thank you, Germany, for supporting Ukraine and our people," the president explained.