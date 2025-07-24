Real author of idea to eliminate NABU and SAPO is Head of Presidential Office Yermak – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

The real mastermind behind the scheme to eliminate NABU and SAPO independence is Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak

This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Voice party in his investigation, Censor.NET reports.

"I promised you today to make a video about how the idea to eliminate NABU and SAPO was prepared… And most importantly, who stands behind it. It’s not Buzhanskyi, Arakhamiia, Kravchenko, or even Tatarov… they were participants but basically executors. The true author, who convinced everyone (including the President) that this would pass, partners would agree, and even Mindich would be saved… is Head of the Office Andriy Yermak," the MP said.

He added that this story is based on conversations with sources in government, Parliament, partners, and clear observations.

