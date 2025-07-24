NABU and SAPO back Zelenskyy’s submitted draft law restoring their independence

Draft law No. 13533, submitted by the President of Ukraine as an urgent measure, restores all procedural powers and guarantees the independence of NABU and SAPO.

This was announced by NABU, reports Censor.NET.

It is noted that NABU and SAPO participated in preparing the text and urge the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to promptly adopt the President’s initiative as a basis and in full.

"This will help prevent threats to criminal proceedings investigated by NABU and SAPO," the statement says.

