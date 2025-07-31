Day in Donetsk region: two people killed, 10 wounded as result of Russian attacks. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 19 settlements were under fire: the cities of Bilytske, Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, the villages of Droysheve, Novyi Donbas, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Svitloe, Sofiyivka, the villages of Andriivka, Hryshyne, Dobropillia, Kamyanka, Krynytsi, and Marivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

Two residents of the Pokrovske community were wounded in the shelling over the past day, the CMA reported.

On 30 July, at 06:40, the Russian army attacked the village of Hryshyne. A person was wounded as a result of the shelling. There was no information about the damage.

At 08:30 a.m., the Russian occupation forces shelled the private sector of the northern part of Pokrovsk, injuring one civilian. There was no information on damage.

Five unmanned aerial vehicles attacked Dobropillia, damaging an apartment building, a private house, a shopping pavilion, and 2 outbuildings. In Novyi Donbas, 8 private houses were damaged.

The enemy attacked Bilytske with a KAB-250 bomb and two FPV drones, injuring three residents and damaging an apartment building.

In Svitne, a man was wounded and a house was damaged.

5 houses were damaged in Toretske and Volodymyrivka of the Shakhovka community.

Kramatorsk district

In Droysheve of the Liman community, 12 private houses were damaged.

Russia shelled Kramatorsk with a KAB-250 bomb, a Molniya-2 UAV, and an FPV drone - a private house and an outbuilding were damaged, and there are also damages in the industrial area.

In Andriivka, Kramatorsk district, an FPV drone damaged a fire truck. A house was damaged in Maryivka, Oleksandrivka district.

In Sofiivka, Kramatorsk community, an enemy FPV drone killed two civilians near a house, and another person was injured.

Kostiantynivka withstood 12 attacks, including 4 bomb attacks. The Russians wounded three people, damaged 4 apartment buildings, 27 private houses, and a civilian car.

The occupiers sent two Geran-2 UAVs to Sloviansk, damaging a private house, an educational institution, and 5 vehicles. In Lyman, 5 private houses were damaged, and in Droysheve of the Lyman district- 30 houses.

An educational institution was damaged in Druzhkivka as a result of a Molniya-2 UAV hit.

Bakhmut district

4 houses were damaged in Siversk.

