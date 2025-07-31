Russian Federation used up to 8 jet UAVs during today’s attack - Ihnat

During a night attack on July 31, Russian invaders used up to eight jet drones to attack Ukraine.

This was stated by Yurii Ihnat, head of communications for the Ukrainian Air Force, during a televised marathon, according to Censor.NET.

"Jet UAVs were spotted yesterday. Up to eight jet UAVs were spotted coming from the north. Presumably, today such UAVs were also among the usual drone simulators, or strike UAVs with internal combustion engines," he said.

Ihnat stated that jet UAVs emit a sound that differs from that of conventional Shahed UAVs.

"In fact, it appears on radar as a winged missile in terms of flight parameters, because its speed can reach 500 kilometers per hour or more. Not all of the weapons we use today are capable of intercepting such targets," he explained.

