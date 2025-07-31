Consequences of a combined strike on Kyiv: one person killed, 27 injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 31 July, the enemy attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts suffered the most.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"Kyiv. A missile strike. Directly into a residential building. There are people under the rubble. All services are in place. Russian terrorists," the president said in a statement.

As of 6:30 a.m. Kyiv time, 1 person was killed and more than 20 wounded, Klymenko said. Among the injured are three policemen who were responding to a call. Two wounded people were rescued from the rubble.

"One of the strikes hit a residential block of flats: the entire entrance was destroyed. I am at the site of search and rescue operations. The State Emergency Service and police are involved.

Rescuers are dismantling the rubble, climbers and engineering equipment are working. The police are guarding the perimeter and assisting in the rescue operations. Documentation teams are already on site. We are collecting evidence of another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

I ask residents to be understanding of the restrictions imposed in the affected area. This is a matter of safety and effective work of all services," Klymenko said.

Updates

The number of victims in Kyiv has risen to 43, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported at 6:54 a.m.

He noted that 26 of them were hospitalized in medical facilities in the capital.

"In total, we currently have the consequences of a Russian combined attack on more than 27 locations in Kyiv. The Solomyanskyi district has been severely affected, as well as the Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts," said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As a result of the Russian attack, there are currently 52 victims in the capital, with nearly 30 in hospitals. Among them are 9 children.

"Two Kyiv residents were killed as a result of a targeted strike by Russian terrorists. This is also likely not the final number," Tkachenko emphasized.

The number of fatalities in Kyiv has risen, Tkachenko later reported.

"Currently, the services have confirmed six deaths. Four of them are in the Svyatoshinsky district, two in the Solomansky district. Among the dead is a six-year-old boy," wrote the head of the KCMA.











