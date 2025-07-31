ENG
Russian combined attack on Kyiv injures 135, including 12 children

Russian forces attacked Kyiv once again

In Kyiv, a combined Russian attack overnight on July 31 killed eight people and injured 135, including 12 children.

According to Censor.NET, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko reported this in Telegram.

According to medics, as a result of the enemy attack on the capital last night, the deaths of eight people have been confirmed, including one child (a six-year-old boy), he stated.

Thirty injured individuals are currently hospitalized, including five children.

Ninety-seven people received outpatient medical assistance.

