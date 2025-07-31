2 986 14
Rescuers are working at site of Russian strike on Kyiv. VIDEO
Rescuers are working at the site of the Russian attack on the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Video by Natalia Sharomova
People are being helped.
One of the men said that his friend was under the rubble.
It is known that 7 people, including a 6-year-old boy, died as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password