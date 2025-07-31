ENG
Rescuers are working at site of Russian strike on Kyiv. VIDEO

Rescuers are working at the site of the Russian attack on the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Video by Natalia Sharomova

People are being helped.

One of the men said that his friend was under the rubble.

It is known that 7 people, including a 6-year-old boy, died as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

