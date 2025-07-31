Three medical facilities were damaged as result of Russian attack on Kyiv - Ministry of Health. PHOTOS
During Russia's nighttime combined strike on Kyiv, three medical institutions were hit in one of the districts.
This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Censor.NET reports.
"In one of the districts of the capital, three medical institutions were hit at once - patients and doctors were not injured, but the windows and facades of the buildings were damaged," the statement said.
On the night of 31 July, the enemy attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts were hit the hardest. It was reported that 7 people, including a 6-year-old boy, were killed as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv.
