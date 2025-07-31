ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kyiv Missile and drone attack on Kyiv
Three medical facilities were damaged as result of Russian attack on Kyiv - Ministry of Health. PHOTOS

During Russia's nighttime combined strike on Kyiv, three medical institutions were hit in one of the districts.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Censor.NET reports.

"In one of the districts of the capital, three medical institutions were hit at once - patients and doctors were not injured, but the windows and facades of the buildings were damaged," the statement said.

Read more: Russian Federation used up to 8 jet UAVs during today’s attack - Ihnat

On the night of 31 July, the enemy attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts were hit the hardest. It was reported that 7 people, including a 6-year-old boy, were killed as a result of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

