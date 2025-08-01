ENG
News Putin’s statements about Ukraine
9 377 26

Putin to Trump: All disappointments in negotiations stem from excessive expectations

Putin’s statements on the war and response to Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that the goals and conditions he outlined in June 2024 for ending the war remain relevant.

This was reported by Russian media, Censor.NET notes.

In June 2024, Putin said that for negotiations to begin, Ukraine must withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions; commit to not joining NATO; and maintain a neutral, non-aligned, and non-nuclear status.

The dictator declared his support for "achieving a long-term peace in Ukraine without any time limits."

He also said that "all disappointments in negotiations occur due to excessive expectations," likely responding to former President Trump’s statement expressing disappointment with Putin.

