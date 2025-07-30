ENG
News Zelenskyy–Putin meeting
Zelenskyy offers face-to-face meeting with Putin, but Russia blocks initiative, - Celâl

Celâl

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in favor of a personal meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but Moscow does not support this idea.

This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Nariman Celâl, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to Celâl, the Ukrainian side proposed to hold a summit of leaders to outline the framework for future agreements, and then transfer the work to the negotiating groups. Instead, Russia demands that experts first agree on key positions, and only then can the presidents talk.

"We propose to stop the killings for the duration of the conversation, they want to kill until the positions are agreed upon before the meeting of the presidents," the ambassador said.

