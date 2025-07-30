Zelenskyy: I agreed on main principles of arms agreements with U.S. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the preparation of arms deals with the United States.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's telegram channel.

"We continue working with partners on weapons deliveries. The minister reported on communications in the ‘Ramstein’ format. We have maintained this format, and I thank all partners for its effectiveness. Today, I also agreed on the main principles of our agreements with America, Ukraine and the United States, regarding weapons. These are large-scale deals I discussed with President Trump, and we expect to fulfill them. This will definitely strengthen both our countries, and thus our allies and partners. We highly appreciate America’s decisive steps to pressure Russia for peace. Right now, action is needed, to force Russia to make peace. Yes, Moscow wants to keep fighting. But it all depends on potential, resources for war, and money. That’s why sanctions are useful. That’s why pressure can work. We are also preparing new talks and meetings with partners at various levels. The goal is one, to strengthen Ukraine’s position and everyone who desires peace," Zelenskyy said.

