If energy goes down enough, Putin is going to stop killing people – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that a further $10 drop in oil prices could "force" Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with CNBC, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to Trump, Russia will stop the war against Ukraine when oil prices fall because his economy stinks.

"If the energy goes down enough, Putin is going to stop killing people. That would be good, even if his own people die in Ukraine. But Putin will stop killing people. If you get energy down, another $10 a barrel, he’s going to have no choice because his economy stinks," Trump said.

Trump also said India could face higher customs tariffs.

Last week, Trump announced that the U.S. would impose a 25% tariff on goods from India, as well as an additional import tax, due to India purchasing Russian oil.

"I think I’m going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they’re buying Russian oil, they fuel the military machine. And if they’re going to do that, then I’m not going to be happy," the U.S. leader added.

