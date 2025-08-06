On Wednesday, August 6, U.S. President’s special representative Steve Witkoff met in Moscow with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin; their dialogue lasted about three hours.

Russian media reported this with reference to the Kremlin press service, as cited by Censor.NET.

According to them, the Putin–Witkoff meeting lasted about three hours.

The motorcade of U.S. special envoy Witkoff left the Kremlin, Russian media added.

"Dialogue will prevail," commented the dictator’s negotiator, Kirill Dmitriev, on the Putin–Witkoff talks.

Watch more: Propagandist Solovyov calls for attack on Europe: "Clash is inevitable, and first strike could decide everything". VIDEO

Earlier, media reported that U.S. President’s special representative Steve Witkoff would visit Russia on Wednesday, August 6, for a separate meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Later, Trump announced a meeting between his team and the Russians.