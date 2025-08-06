Russia sent U.S. "some signals on Ukrainian issue," Kremlin on Putin-Witkoff meeting

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff discussed the war against Ukraine during a three-hour conversation in Moscow. Russia reportedly sent "some signals" to Donald Trump.

Censor.NET cites a statement from Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, as reported by Russian media.

"Russia conveyed certain signals on the Ukrainian issue to the American side and received signals from Trump as well. The conversation between Putin and Witkoff was useful and constructive," Ushakov said.

According to him, the primary topic was the "Ukrainian crisis."

"The second topic was the prospects for possible development of strategic cooperation between the U.S. and Russia," Ushakov added.

Recall that the day before, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that a further $10 drop in oil prices per barrel "could force" Russia to end the war against Ukraine.