Witkoff holds "highly productive" meeting with Putin. War in Ukraine must come to close – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump called the August 6 meeting between his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Russia "highly productive," during which they discussed ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

He wrote about this on his social media platform Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"My special envoy Steve Witkoff just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made! Afterwards, I informed some of our European allies.

Everyone agrees this war must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," Trump emphasized

Trump on Witkoff's visit to Russia: The war in Ukraine must come to close

