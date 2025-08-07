We are arranging several meetings across continent to safeguard Europe’s positions – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced upcoming meetings with European leaders.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the head of state's Telegram channel.

"All our partners understand who must take steps to end this war. This is Russia’s war, it is Russia’s aggression, and Russia must move toward a ceasefire and real diplomacy that can guarantee peace.

Ukraine has clear support, and I am very grateful to all our partners for that. Everyone also shares the understanding that Russia’s war against Ukraine is a war in Europe and against Europe. All decisions made to end this war and guarantee security truly concern all of Europe, not just one.

Therefore, Europe’s voice must influence these processes. We are coordinating with our European leaders on our conversations and meetings to align all positions, and also on the work each of us will do with other leaders to ensure Europe’s positions are protected. We are planning some meetings on the continent," Zelenskyy said.