Voice of Europe will be heard in diplomacy – Zelenskyy after conversation with von der Leyen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He wrote this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

The head of state told von der Leyen about his conversation with President Trump and the available diplomatic opportunities.

"Ukraine seeks a real and honest end to this war, and it is important for us that all of free Europe stands with us on this path. I thank Ursula for her clear vision that a united Europe must participate in all processes concerning Ukraine. We are already in accession negotiations, and Ukraine will be part of the European Union. The EU will also play a major role in rebuilding our country after the war, and this is one of the largest economic projects for all of Europe in decades. So the voice of Europe will be heard in diplomacy. Thank you!" Zelenskyy said.

