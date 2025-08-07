ENG
Von der Leyen on talk with Zelenskyy: we discussed steps toward peace agreement with Russia

Von der Leyen and Zelenskyy held talks on August 7: details

On Thursday, August 7, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She announced this on social media platform X, reports Censor.NET.

"I have spoken with President Zelenskyy on the developments of the last days. We discussed the next steps on the way towards a negotiated peace agreement and Ukraine’s future membership in the European Union as well as its reconstruction," von der Leyen stated.

"Europe’s position is clear. We fully support Ukraine. We will continue to play an active role to guarantee a just and lasting peace.," emphasized the European Commission President.

Earlier, the European Commission stated that it is currently too early to discuss possible EU participation in upcoming talks between the leaders of the US, Russia, and Ukraine.

