It is too early to discuss EU involvement in US-Ukraine-Russia talks – European Commission

The European Commission believes it is too early to discuss the possible involvement of EU representatives in upcoming talks between the leaders of the US, Russia, and Ukraine.

This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta, according to Censor.NET citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Regarding these potential trilateral peace negotiations, the timing, format, and logistics still need to be determined, so it is too early to say exactly what will happen. If and when additional information becomes available, we will, of course, be happy to share it with you," she explained.

The spokeswoman emphasized that the EU "supports a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and our commitments in this regard have not changed in any way."

She noted that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen did not participate in the phone calls, but was thoroughly briefed by other leaders of EU member states with whom Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held respective phone conversations.

"Other leaders, as well as Commission officials, are engaged in negotiations and contacts at other levels, both with European and Ukrainian partners," Podesta added.

She stated that currently "there is no request or decision regarding the format."

"We have already said that the format, timing, and logistics are completely unclear at this stage. They are still being discussed," she reiterated.

Podesta also stressed that no one wants peace more than Ukraine and the EU.

"It is clear that Russia is not interested in any peace as such, as we have seen in their actions, not their words. In light of this, we of course welcome any pressure aimed at ensuring Russia’s presence at the negotiating table. We welcome any efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable ceasefire. On our part, the EU supports Ukraine throughout the entire process. We also cooperate with all our international partners to ensure Ukraine is as strong as possible on the battlefield so that it can be strongest at the negotiating table," the European Commission concluded.

