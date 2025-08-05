U.S. NATO Ambassador Whitaker: Trump is forcing Russia to negotiate end to war

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker believes that President Donald Trump is creating conditions to end the war and pushing Russia toward negotiations with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the ambassador made the statement on Bloomberg TV.

"Trump said this war must end. Death, slaughter, and bloodshed on the battlefield every day, where thousands of soldiers die. Attacks on cities in Ukraine where civilians become victims. This must stop," Whitaker said.

According to him, there is no solution on the battlefield. The resolution must be achieved only through diplomatic means, the U.S. ambassador to NATO stated.

According to the US ambassador to NATO, the obvious next step to try to end the war is secondary sanctions and tariffs against countries that buy Russian oil and effectively pay for the war against Ukraine, including China, India, and Brazil.

The ambassador noted that the U.S. president recently stated that Russia is very skilled at avoiding sanctions.

"However, secondary sanctions must really hit critical points in Moscow — the main source of Russia’s income from oil sales to these states," Whitaker stressed.

Recall that Trump announced plans to significantly increase import tariffs on India due to its active trade in Russian oil.