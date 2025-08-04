Trump pressures India over ties with Russia to force Putin to end war – Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump is shifting his policy toward India, seeking to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Bloomberg, via Censor.NET.

Last week, Trump criticized India for its BRICS membership and close ties with Russia. According to the outlet, this marks a sharp turn from the previous U.S. approach, which aimed to court India as a counterweight to China. Trump is now considering ramping up pressure, including through trade restrictions.

India, for its part, continues to defend its partnership with Russia. "Our bilateral relations with various countries have their own value and should not be viewed through the prism of a third country," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, adding that relations with the United States will also continue to develop.

Read more: India to continue buying Russian oil despite Trump’s threats – Reuters

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to support local producers, while his government signaled that imports of Russian oil will continue.

A U.S. delegation is expected to visit India at the end of the month to discuss a trade agreement. At the same time, Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods and did not rule out imposing a 100% tariff on countries purchasing Russian energy if the Kremlin does not agree to a peace deal.

Recall that India will continue buying oil from Russia despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of tariffs.

Read more: Stubb: Europe’s relations with Russia are only possible after just peace for Ukraine