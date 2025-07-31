Stubb: Europe’s relations with Russia are only possible after a just peace for Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that a return to the previous relations between Russia and Europe is impossible until a just and lasting peace is achieved in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "EP".

Stubb emphasized that Russia's attack on Ukraine in 2022 was a historic turning point for Europe, comparable to key events of the 20th century. He also recalled that Russia had embarked on an aggressive path back in 2008 when it invaded Georgia.

"Establishing any form of relations with Russia and the rest of Europe will only be possible after a just and lasting peace has been achieved in Ukraine. However, these new relations will be very different from those that existed before Russia began its war of aggression... Russia has violated the basic principles of international law," said the President of Finland.

