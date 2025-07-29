Trump raised issue of deadline for Russia to ceasefire – European Commission

U.S. President Donald Trump raised the issue of deadlines by which Russia must agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine during recent talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

This was reported by European Commission spokesperson Stefan De Keersmaecker, according to Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

"Regarding the deadlines announced by Trump to Russia, as far as I understand, this issue was indeed raised during their communication," the EC representative said.

At the same time, he noted that he could not provide further details about the conversation. When asked by journalists whether the reduction of Russia’s deadline, from 50 to 10–12 days, was related to the results of the U.S.-EU talks, the European Commission refrained from commenting.

According to the spokesperson, the main topic of the meeting was a new trade agreement between the U.S. and the European Union.

