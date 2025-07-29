European Commission: Restoration of NABU and SAPO powers is key for Ukraine’s anti-corruption architecture

In a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 28, European Commission President von der Leyen emphasized: Ukraine must preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are the cornerstones of the rule of law.

This is stated in the commentary of the European Commission spokesperson, Censor.NET informs with reference to the EP.

Thus, the European Commission calls on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately adopt a bill to remedy the situation with the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

"Respect for the rule of law and the fight against corruption are fundamental elements of the European Union. They are at the heart of the accession process and meet the demands of the Ukrainian population. As a candidate country, Ukraine must fully comply with these standards," the spokesman emphasized.

They noted that "no compromise is possible" in this case.

The EC spokesperson added that the European Union expects the Ukrainian authorities "to make every effort to restore the trust of its citizens and international partners by taking decisive measures in the area of the rule of law."

Read more: Tomorrow, VR Committee will consider presidential and alternative draft laws on powers of NABU and SAPO. We are talking about first reading, - Yurchyshyn

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. On July 23, the law on limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO comes into force.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on July 23 he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelensky also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system."

On July 24, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the draft law, which guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelensky's draft law on July 31, 2025.