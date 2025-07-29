Tomorrow, VR Committee will consider presidential and alternative draft laws on powers of NABU and SAPO. We are talking about first reading, - Yurchyshyn

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement should reconsider the decision on the dependence of the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn of the "Voice" party wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"But there are nuances. A meeting of the Committee on Law Enforcement is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, July 30, at 1.00 p.m. I hope that Andrii Osadchuk, Oleksandra Ustinova and Oleksandr Bakumov will be invited this time, not like last time. The Committee is, of course, closed. Although there are no grounds for that," the MP said.

According to him, the agenda is expected to include the presidential draft law 13533 and four alternative draft laws submitted after the presidential one.

"Draft law 13531, authored by 48 MPs, is not being considered. Although, in fact, it is also an alternative. Another challenge is that it is planned to be considered only in the first reading. Yes, the wording of the decision "as a basis and as a whole" may be changed at the committee, but so far it has not," adds Yurchyshyn.

He also publishes a brief summary of the situation with the issue:

the committee will consider only the presidential bill and alternative bills numbered 30.07 at 1.00 p.m.

the committee is still making a decision "in the first reading"

the committee will not consider the draftlaw of 48 MPs, which is alternative in essence

the committee's broadcast is not planned.

"There will be a lot to talk about at the shareholders' meeting on Wednesday evening. We are waiting for an open broadcast (because why hide?) and a decision on the basis and in general," summarizes Yurchyshyn.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.