It is important for Ukraine to continue reforms and fight against corruption - Lipavsky
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.
According to Censor.NET, Lipavsky wrote on Х.
"It is in our own interest for Ukraine to become a strong EU member. That’s why I emphasized to the Minister the importance of continued reforms and the fight against corruption," the post reads..
As a reminder, PACE observers on monitoring Ukraine are concerned about the adoption of Law No. 12414, which deprives NABU and SAPO of their independence.
