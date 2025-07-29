ENG
News Abolition of NABU and SAPO independence
It is important for Ukraine to continue reforms and fight against corruption - Lipavsky

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.

According to Censor.NET, Lipavsky wrote on Х.

"It is in our own interest for Ukraine to become a strong EU member. That’s why I emphasized to the Minister the importance of continued reforms and the fight against corruption," the post reads..

As a reminder, PACE observers on monitoring Ukraine are concerned about the adoption of Law No. 12414, which deprives NABU and SAPO of their independence.

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (710) Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (368) Sybiha Andrii (316) Jan Lipavský (51)
