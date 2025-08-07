Territorial issue is turning point in process of ending war - Rubio

Territorial issues will be key to ending the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News.

Rubio said that it was only in the fourth year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine that the United States realised what Russia wanted to end the war.

The secretary of State says that it is necessary to bring the Russian and Ukrainian positions closer together so that US President Donald Trump "can get involved and end it".

"I think we have a better understanding of the conditions under which Russia would be willing to end the war. Now we have to compare that with what Ukrainians and our European allies are willing to accept, but first and foremost, of course, Ukrainians," he said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also outlined his opinion on the territorial issue.

"You know, there are territories that Russia has seized and that they now control, and that includes Crimea, which they seized back in 2014, and some other territories where they have made some progress. Every time you make a deal, there will be concessions.

"There will be concessions from the Russians and concessions from the Ukrainians, of course, as well. You know, such concessions are not easy. They still need to be "sold" to the public in their country. But I think I can say that everyone wants the war to end," the US Secretary of State said.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump intends to meet personally with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin next week, and shortly after that, he will hold a trilateral meeting with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.