Within 24-36 hours, Trump will decide on secondary sanctions against Russia - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said whether the United States will impose secondary sanctions against Russia after the deadline given by Donald Trump to Putin to end the war against Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Fox Business, Censor.NET reports.

"Well, this is a decision that the president has to make in the next 24 to 36 hours," he said.

"Much will depend on how the negotiations go - the work we will do over the next few days, the progress. And then, ultimately, the president will make a decision on whether or not he thinks it's necessary to impose sanctions, depending on how the situation develops," Rubio added.

The White House earlier said that the US plans to impose secondary sanctions against Russia on 8 August.

As a reminder, on 6 August, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow: their dialogue lasted about 3 hours.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump called the meeting between his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Russia on 6 August "very productive ", where they discussed the end of Russia's war against Ukraine.

