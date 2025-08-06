U.S. to impose secondary sanctions on Russia on August 8 – White House

On Friday, August 8, the United States plans to impose secondary sanctions against Russia.

This was reported to Reuters by an unnamed White House official, Censor.NET informs.

He said the meeting in Moscow between U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin went well.

"The Russians are eager to continue engaging with the United States. Secondary sanctions are still expected on Friday," he told the agency.

Recall that on August 6, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met in Moscow with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin; their dialogue lasted about three hours.

Subsequently, U.S. President Donald Trump called the August 6 meeting between his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin in Russia "very productive," during which ending Russia’s war against Ukraine was discussed.

