News U.S. sanctions against Russia
US will continue to pressure Russia with sanctions, - Bessent

Bessent assured that sanctions against Russia will continue

The US Treasury Department has announced its intention to continue imposing sanctions against Russia to limit its illegal revenues.

This was reported by US Treasury Secretary Scott Besent on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"The Ministry of Finance will continue to implement and fully enforce our sanctions to limit Russia's illicit gains," he said.

In his post, Bessent referred to a Reuters article stating that several tankers carrying Russian fuel bound for India changed course after Donald Trump's statements about possible sanctions.

