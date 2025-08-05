EU welcomes Trump’s pressure on Russia – European Commission spokesperson Hipper

The European Union welcomes pressure on Russia from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"First, Russia is not interested in peace. Ukraine is and so is the EU. No one wants peace more than Ukraine and the EU. Second, we welcome any pressure, including from the United States, on Russia by using any necessary instruments to make it agree to a ceasefire," she explained.

Hipper said the EU remains in contact and coordinates on sanctions with international partners; however, the European Commission will not comment on future steps.

She also answered a question on whether the EU would join U.S. sanctions should they be introduced after President Trump’s August 8 deadline for Putin expires.

The spokesperson recalled that the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia is due to enter into force by the end of the week, but noted that economic restrictions require constant updates and refinements, including due to efforts by sanctioned companies to circumvent them.

For now, she said, public discussion of EU actions in connection with possible U.S. sanctions scenarios would be premature.

"But it is clear that the EU intends to continuously increase pressure on Russia through sanctions and other instruments at its disposal," Hipper concluded.

