It is crucial that prospect of new sanctions is now putting pressure on Russia – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the growing pressure on Russia from the prospect of new sanctions.

The head of state said this in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, search operations concluded at the site of the Russian strike on Kyiv, a regular residential building, a direct hit. The missile killed 28 people; in total, 31 people died in the city from that strike, including five children. The children were born in 2007, 2011, 2014, 2018, and even 2022. My condolences to the families and loved ones. This was one of the most brutal Russian strikes on Kyiv. One hundred fifty-nine people were injured. Ordinary buildings, enterprises, even one of Kyiv’s mosques were hit. There was no military significance," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that many around the world now support Ukraine and condemn Russian terror, their strikes, and Russia’s refusal to end the war.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Russia move to leaders’ level talks

"There have long been ceasefire proposals, Ukrainian proposals, American proposals, many around the world have spoken to the Russians about this. Each time, the response has only been attempts to buy more time for the war, more time for terror," the head of state said.

The president stressed the importance of the current pressure on Russia through the prospect of new sanctions.

"Russia does not respond otherwise, and it is very important that the prospect of new, strong sanctions, not only against the aggressor state itself — has started to pressure Russia. All Russian finances, every scheme that fills the Russian budget, must be targeted by the world," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: False claims about Chasiv Yar are Russian disinformation. VIDEO